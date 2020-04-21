48-year-old man commits suicide after neighbourhood night watch in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

A 48-year-old man, Akeem Abolaji Igbie, was Sunday found hanging in his one-room apartment at Irepodun Street, Ijesha-Tedo- Surulere area Lagos.

According to his neighbours, the deceased, who was formerly a staff of the old National Electric Power Authority, NEPA, was hale and hearty until Saturday night, when he joined other young men in the area for vigilante the previous night following the rising cases of armed robbery attacks in some parts of the state, including Surulere.

He was said to have been asked to retire to his apartment at about 5.30 am after he initially threatened to kill somebody before daybreak.

Unfortunately, he did not leave to see daybreak as he took his own life to end his journey on the earth.

Before he killed himself, it was gathered that Akeem, who lost his wife since 1998/99, had on one occasion jumped the fence of a church naked and claimed that some unknown people were chasing him to terminate his life.

However, speaking on the sad incident, the deceased’s elder brother, Wasiu, said Akeem had never tried to commit suicide before now for any reason.

Though, he confirmed that his late brother was into drinking, as his family had done everything possible in the past to discourage him from drinking to no avail.

“We just heard that he committed suicide this morning. He turned a drunk after the death of his wife between 1998 and 1999. Since then, he became a heavy consumer of alcohol. We did everything to discourage him from drinking but he never listened to us. We don’t really know what got into him,” he said.

The brother revealed that the deceased was a father of three boys currently leaving with their grandmother at Lawson area of the state.

It was believed that traditional rites were performed before the lifeless body of the deceased was removed for burial as some young men were seen watching their legs before entering his apartment to bring down the corpse.

Meanwhile, Policemen from Ijesha Police station refused to comment on the incident and the Neighbourhood Watch condoned in the area until 2.30 pm when the corpse was finally taken away for burial.

