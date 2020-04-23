42 bags of food items meant for palliatives disappear in Niger State

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Forty-two bags of palliative food items meant for Limawa Ward in Chanchaga local government area of Niger state were reportedly diverted and sold in the open market in Minna, the State Capital.

The food items diverted were 13 bags of rice, 14 bags of Millet, 15 bags of Maize and several bags of Spaghetti.

It was gathered that Vice Chairman of the local government, who is from Limawa Ward area, Alhaji Saidu Njaga, had discovered some of the items in the market displayed for sale.

After proper investigation, he discovered that some of the Committee members saddled with the responsibility of distributing the palliatives had diverted some of the food items meant for people in the Community.

The Vice-Chairman immediately informed the Chairman of the local government council, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Bosso, for proper investigation.

Angered by the development, he did not only constitute a panel of inquiry to investigate the matter but also reported the case to the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, and the state chairman of the COVID: 19 Taskforce, who is also Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Matane, for further action.

It was alleged that a member of the Task Force was involved in the diversion.

It will be recalled that the State Government had given Limawa Ward special attention since a coronavirus positive case was discovered in the area and till now, the entire residents of the Ward numbering about 500 are still in forced Isolation by the

Government to discover those actually infected and also avoid the spread of the virus from the Community to other parts of the State.

When contacted, Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Bosso, confirmed the story adding that an investigative committee has been set up to unravel the person or group of persons involved in the diversion.

