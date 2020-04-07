3,000 health workers infected with coronavirus — WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

…says the world still face with 5.9 million shortfalls of nurses

By Gabriel Olawale

World Health Organization has revealed that over 3,000 health workers have been infected with coronavirus globally while many died in the process of offering care to affected people.

According to the Director-General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that many nurses & midwives face extraordinary challenges in their work yet they all achieve incredible things.

Also read:

Speaking during the commemoration of International Year of the Nurse & the Midwife, Tedros called on countries with shortages of nurses to increase the number of nurses they graduate by an average of 8 per cent each year and to implement measures to improve the employment and retention of nurses in their health systems.

“Every day, nurses are putting themselves at risk to alleviate suffering and save lives. Over 3,000 #healthworkers have been infected with #COVID19 and many have paid the ultimate price.

“Although the number of nurses, globally, increased by 4.7million between 2013 & 2018, the world is still facing a global shortfall of 5.9 million nurses, especially in Africa, South East Asia, the Eastern Mediterranean & some parts of Latin America.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: