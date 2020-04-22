Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

BREAKING: 3 Doctors, Pharmacist in isolation in Delta after attending to suspected COVID-19 patient

On 11:15 amIn Healthby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: 3 Doctors, Pharmacist in isolation in Delta after attending to suspected COVID-19 patient

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Three doctors and a pharmacist at the Otu-Jeremi General Hospital in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State are being quarantined at the hospital’s COVID-19 holding facility after they were reported to have attended to a suspected female COVID-19 patient.

The doctors who are partaking in the one-year mandatory service of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC are being held alongside a medical laboratory scientist who was said to have carried out a test on the patient.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 is fulfilment of Fr. Mbaka’s prophecy — Ministry reveals

Meanwhile, Vanguard gathered that the suspected COVID-19 patient had already been diagnosed with suffering from Tuberculosis and confirmed to be showing symptoms of COVID-19 after which she was asked to go to the COVID-19 Treatment Center in Warri for treatment.

Unfortunately, checks by the hospital showed that the patient who came to the Otu-Jeremi General Hospital for treatment could not be located at the Treatment Center leading to a search for her using the address she provided.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!