28-year-old Tiler arrested for raping minor in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old father of two, Adetayo Razaq, for raping a minor in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The suspect was arrested on the 9th of April 2020 after the victim’s father reported at Ikorodu Police Station that his eight years old daughter was raped.

It was learned that trouble started after the victim complained to her father of discomfort and stomach aches.

According to the victim’s father, who resides at Gegenla Area, Agunfoye, Ikorodu “I left my daughter and her two brothers ages 10 and 12 at home, when I came back, my daughter started complaining of discomfort and stomach aches. Because my wife and I were separated, I had questioned my daughter to know what exactly happened to her. It was while I was speaking with her that she told me that on 31st March 2020, Adetayo of Alladi Ijelu Street, Agunfoye, Ikorodu gave her biscuits and took her to his room where he had carnal knowledge of her.”

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos State Police Command DSP Bala Elkana said the suspect, a tiller and father of two, has been arrested by detectives from the Juvenile Welfare Centre, Ikorodu Police Station while the survivor was taken to a hospital for treatment and forensic examination.

Also, the Commissioner of Police has directed that the case be transferred to Gender Unit, Command Headquarters Ikeja for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

