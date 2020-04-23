26,144 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Africa, more than 1,200 deaths recorded

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has been confirmed in more than 180 countries across the globe. The virus has however been reported in more than 40 African countries ever since the first case was confirmed in Egypt.

As at the time of publication, the data by the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention revealed there are 26,144 confirmed cases of the virus in the continent, while 1,247 victims have lost their life. However, 7,033 infected persons have since recovered and tested negative for the virus across Africa.

Most cases of the coronavirus were recorded in the Northern part of the continent; about 11,100 cases and 869 deaths have been reported. In the Western part, about 6,100 cases and 159 fatalities have been confirmed.

The Southern part of Africa has so far recorded about 3,900 cases and 79 deaths; the Eastern part of the continent recorded around 2,900 cases and 63 deaths; while the Central Africa recorded about 2,100 confirmed cases and 77 deaths.

Egypt is the African country with the most cases of the coronavirus. 3,659; while tailing behind is South Africa with 3,635 cases, according to African Argument.

Morocco, the third African country with the most cases of the virus has so far recorded 3,537 COVID-19 cases.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: