23 yr old female commits suicide in Mpape

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja
As the 14 days lockdown and stay-at-home order over stopping spread of the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19, continue, a 23 year old female lover, simply called Rejoice, Saturday, committed suicide by drinking a deadly substance, sniper, in GRA area of Mpape, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, over alleged abandonment of her boy-friend.
According to residents in the area, Rejoice was jilted by the action of her boy-friend who was dating her, which out of frustration decided to take her life as the romance went sour following her male lover called their relationship quit.
One of the residents who wants be anonymous said her body was found in her family house bathroom and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was confirmed dead on arrival.
She has been buried, leaving behind her 18 months old daughter including her parents, elder brothers and friends.