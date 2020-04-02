2 police sergeants, 18 others arrested for holding party despite lockdown in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe

TWO Police Sergeants serving with the Delta State Police Command, have been arrested in the company of 18 others in Bomadi town, Bomadi Local Government Area for violating the lockdown order by the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

The policemen in the company of the others were arrested at a hotel during a birthday party celebration.

Vanguard reliably gathered Tuesday that the operatives (names withheld), are attached to one of the divisions in Asaba, the state capital and were reported to have left their duty posts to Bomadi for the party.

ALSO READ:

Giving details of the incident, a security source from the Bomadi Police Division, said the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of the division, had sent a team to the hotel to round up the partygoers following intelligence information.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “Upon getting the intelligence report, the DPO deployed a team of policemen to the hotel to stop the party and arrest the attendees.

“However, upon getting to the police station, the police sergeants were able to identify themselves as policemen and were subsequently released.”

When contacted, the state police public relations officer, DSP Onome Onowakpoyeya promised to get details on the incident, but she was yet to do so as at press time.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: