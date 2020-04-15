15-man Chinese health team test negative for COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sola Ogundipe

All members if the 15-man Chinese medical team that is in Nigeria to assist in the fight against the COVID-19 have tested negative for the disease.

The team of doctors and nurses who completed their mandatory 14 days quarantine a week ago on the 22nd of April 2020, in accordance with directives of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, had their samples taken and tested by the Agency.

Disclosing the development in Abuja on Tuesday, during the presidential task force briefing on COVID-19, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire said all the medical personnel tested negative and that the ministry had completed the close monitoring of the team.

“The Chinese persons who came in, the tests have been done after their 14-day quarantine. All of them were negative so the Federal Ministry of Health is done with that particular case,” Ehanire said.

vanguard

