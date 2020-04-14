14 feared dead in fatal motor accident in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than 14 persons were reportedly killed in a ghastly motor accident along Maiduguri road by Lahadin Makole, Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that the incident occurred late Wednesday night when a Hiace Bus with registration number DAL 116 XA fell down, trapped 22 of the persons and gutted by fire leading to the death of the 14 persons.

The Public Relations Officer of Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed who confirmed the incident to newsmen in the state on Thursday said eight others were rescued alive.

Mohammed said, “We got a distress call at about 11:07 pm and our men arrived at the scene around 11:18 pm at Maiduguri road by lahadin makole, Dawakin Kudu local government.

“A Haice Bus with registration number DAL 116 XA fell down and caught fire, 22 people reported trapped. Fourteen were rescued died while eight were rescued alive.

“Eight people rescued alive includes, Lami Abdullahi Bichi (45-years), Safiya Bello Ganduje (40-years), Ai Lurwanu Bichi (40-years), Sa’ida Sama’ila D/KUDU (46-years), Safiya Danbaba Bichi (35 years), Amina Danliti Bichi (40 years), Binta Sale Bichi (50 years) and about 45 years.

“The Fourteen others were handed over to the security of Gano division,” Muhammad however said.

