Zone XI Police Command gives slain officers’ families monetary package

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

23 families of Police Officers, who died in the line of duty, were given welfare packages to tackle economic hardship.

The beneficiaries included widows and orphans of Officer, who died in active service under the Zone XI Command Headquarters, covering Osun, Oyo and Ondo states.

According to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bashir Makama, the welfare package would bring succour to the family, though, painful but will take care of some families’ issues.

Addressing newsmen after distributing the cheques to the beneficiaries at the Zonal Headquarters in Osogbo, Makama said the token cannot replace the deceased husbands or fathers, but it is meant to cushion the effect of their absence.

Makama said: “This is part of the government’s welfare package that is meant to be benefited by members of the force whether as retirees or fallen heroes. In this case, most of the recipients are next of kins of those who have paid the supreme price in one way or the other either by natural course, accidental cause or in the line of duties.

“We can’t pay for life but it will go a long way to relieve some of the pains that the death of the officers has brought to the family. Life has been lost, yet, it has to continue, and those families the officers left behind will have to continue with life. I wish them well and I pray that their soul rests in peace.

“Times are very hard and any little money that comes in should be used judiciously, it should be used to make an impact in the family, like payment of school fees and other home issues to be catered for.”

Beneficiaries speak

One of the beneficiaries, who spoke on behalf of others, Usman Muhammed lamented that it has not been easy since the death of their breadwinners, but commended the Federal Government for not forgetting the contribution of the fallen heroes.

Muhammed, whose eyes were laden with tears, said the money could not replace the effect of their loved ones, but applauded the decision of the government to alleviate their sufferings.

The AIG said the beneficiaries were given cheques with an amount ranging from N1million to N8million.

