 ZAMFARA: Supreme Court victory’ll retire Gov Matawalle, Yarima

By Olamide Ogunjimi

Zamfara-based political pressure group, Concerned Citizens of Zamfara, has said that a victory for the state chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Supreme Court, would translate into retirement for the state governor, Bello Mattawalle and Sen Sani Yarima.

Secretary of the group, Musa Gusau, said this in a statement.

The statement reads:

‘’We have observed the attempts to smear the image of former governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari by some people in the state.

Yari is an institution that is a symbol of humility and good virtues. He is trustworthy, incorruptible; transparent, discipline, meticulous, law-abiding, selfless, God-fearing, humane and tolerant.

He is a magnificent achiever and a great leader of global accomplishment.

He is highly intelligent, cosmopolitan, brave, determined, indomitable and focused.

The former governor is progressive in all ramifications.

Yari stands tall in the test of time because of his unrepentant zeal for the wellbeing of his people.

The activities of great leaders are measured by the degree of their capacity to practically transform their society into better and developed communities.

His record is next to none in Zamfara State. He is a coordinated politician and surrounded by exceptionally intelligent people.

Yari comes from a reputable royal lineage with ample affluence, principality, and prominence. Yari has never enjoyed any a scintilla of favour from former governor Sani Yarima or any political leader in the state.

Yarima was nobody as the time he met Yari.

Zamfara State, since its birth, has never had it so good in terms of governance, as the Yari’s people-oriented and persuasive democratic manners of administration as against Yarima’s of coercive, barbaric hyper-maladministration and the current mal-administration of Bello Matawalle.

He sees leadership as a social responsibility to respond to his people’s needs. He never viewed leadership as a venture of commercialization and hooliganism as was outrightly portrayed by one of the past administrations and even the current one in the state.

Yari’s government in Zamfara was a government of integrity. It was rather during the days of Yarima’s government that miscreants, poverty-driven opportunists, moral decadence, social and psychological misery among others became the order of the day in Zamfara State.

“Yari has been a fearless and dogged freedom-fighter, who will never succumb to cheap blackmails and fallacious fabrications by his opponents in Zamfara State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, and a former governor of the state.

The truth is that evil men never do well and never see any good in good people and good places. Yari is a refined personality who appreciates everyone, especially the good people of Zamfara State, and all Nigerians irrespective of status, religion, and tribe.

Finally, President Muhammadu Buhari is not an ingrate and can never forget so soon the role Yari collectively played in bringing him to power, using his seat as Chairman Nigerian Governors’ Forum and leader of Zamfara APC. We are confident that APC would emerge victorious in the state which would result in the retirement of Governor Bello Matawalle, Sen Yarim, and their co-travellers.’’

