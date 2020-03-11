Youths are indispensable in digital economy— Kashifu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, has said Nigerian youths remain indispensable stakeholders in the journey towards a digital economy.

Kashifu stated this in Abuja at the closing ceremony of Photography and Cinematography Skill Training organised by Abuja Enterprise Agency, AEA.

He enjoined the youths to consider themselves as critical stakeholders and major players in Nigeria’s drive towards diversification of the economy from natural resources economy to digital or knowledge-based economy.

Abdullahi explained that the youthful population in the nation is endowed with enormous potential for competitive advantage to be a key player in the global digital economy.

According to Abdullahi, “our greatest resource is not natural resources, but human resource. That is where our strength lies; what we know and the knowledge we have. Our people, not oil and gas, is our strength.”

“With this kind of capacity building, the government is laying emphasis on skills and less attention on certificates.

“This training in photography and cinematography can make you employers of labour. The world is going digital and we now have digital media, where you can leverage information technology, IT, to market your contents.

“You can use the power of pictures to dramatise your content, which can be communicated to the world online.”

On how lucrative photography and cinematography skills have become in Nigeria, Abdullahi said to get a photographer to cover an event in Abuja cost N150,000 to N400,000.

So four events in a month can earn them almost N450,000, which he said is difficult to get as salary if you are a fresh graduate in government employment.

His words: “The future is great with this kind of skill acquisition because everything is becoming electronic and the market is becoming promising. I challenge you to grab this opportunity to become job creators.

“The labour market is stifled because of the number of graduates we churn out every year. With this kind of training, you can also become a businessman.”

The Abuja Enterprise Agency’s Managing Director, Arabi Muhammad Tukur, in his remarks, thanked the NITDA boss for identifying with the event.

He urged the participants to heed to the advice of the DG because “they are words full of wisdom.”

He said the government is ready to support good business ideas and has created a platform for easy registration of businesses.

In his goodwill message, President Muhammadu Buhari’s official photographer, Mr. Bayo Omoboriowo, expressed his gratitude to NITDA for what the Agency is doing for the younger generation.

He said: “We want to build a creative industry and we are happy NITDA is supporting us because the Agency believes in what we set out to achieve.

“The Agency has supported us with 35 computers and we are grateful for this gesture.”

