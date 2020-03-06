Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, yesterday, summoned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II must appear before it over fresh allegation of land racketeering.

Addressing journalists, Chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, said the commission was empowered to open fresh investigation on anybody found wanting while disclosing that the Emir had a case to answer.

Muhuyi informed that Emir Sanusi was being invited to clear his name of an allegation of illegal sale of government property, noting that the latest allegation was not related to the previous investigation.

READ ALSO:

According to him: “I wish to categorically state that, this commission is entering a new investigation brought forward by a whistleblower on 29th December 2019 and is not related to an earlier investigation which is still the subject matter of the civil suit. Preliminary findings suggest that, a company, Country Wide House Ltd.

served as a corporate vehicle to allegedly launder the sum of over N2 billion being proceeds of several hectares of land in Darmanawa phase I and II and Bubbugaji, under the former right of occupancy CON-RESS 2016-503 illegally sold to Messer family home fund limited at the alleged instance of His Highness the Emir of Kano. The investigation further reveals that some of the proceeds of the sales remitted to the Emirate Council’s bank account can be traced to the companies of interest to His Highness.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: