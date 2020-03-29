Yobe governor orders closure of borders over coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, on Sunday ordered the closure of borders across the state following the outbreak of COVID- 19 in the country.

The order, according to a statement issued by the Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, is aimed at restricting inter-state travellers from coming to the state.

The directive takes effect on March 31.

The governor also appealed to traders in the state not to take advantage of the situation and hike prices of goods.

He expressed gratitude to God for the zero COVID-19 status of the state and urged the people not to relent in their prayers.

Governor Buni also implored the people of the state to obey all instructions issued by health workers on the prevention and control of the disease.

The statement read: “Yobe state Governor, His Excellency, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has directed the closure of the state borders from midnight of Tuesday 31st March 2020 to guard against the importation of the dreaded Corona Virus into the state.

“The governor said this became necessary following the spike in the spread of the virus in the country.

“He expressed gratitude to Allah (SWT) for sparing the state and its people since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the zero status of the state.

“The Governor said in spite of the state’s zero status, the government had taken adequate measures by establishing isolation centers with equipment and constituting a committee on Coronavirus under the chairmanship of the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana.

“He said a Rapid Response Team was also established to closely monitor any suspicious case as we remain grateful that we have no single case up to this moment.

“Governor Buni urges the people to adhere to medical advice, avoid overcrowded gatherings and washing of hands.

“The Governor appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and all the relevant agencies for a collective approach to the fight against the pandemic.

“Governor Buni also called on traders not to hoard essential commodities to hike up prices and create additional hardships to the people.

“He called on the people to be calm and steadfast in prayers to seek divine intervention to save the state, Nigeria, and humanity.”

