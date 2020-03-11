YIAGA AFRICA moves to solve voter suppression with stakeholders

Kindly Share This Story:

Calls for protection of voters’ right during elections

As INEC exonerates self

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An election observer, YIAGA AFRICA, Tuesday, moved to solve voter suppression with stakeholders’ roundtable discussion ahead of some governorship elections in 2020 and 2023 general elections.

Expressing concern over continued voter suppression and apathy in various elections, the Executive Director, YIAGA AFRICA, Samson Itodo, at the roundtable with theme, ‘Tackling Voter Suppression in Nigerian Elections’ said it has become imperative to address the disturbing situation, which has impeded the electoral process and emergence of political leaders of their choice.

Itodo hired political thugs to target specific local governments or polling units and destroy election materials preventing people from casting their votes just in a bid to dilute the power of a particular geographical space or group.

He said the roundtable is to push the envelope in the discussions around voter suppression, and that the electoral reform provides an opportunity and to strengthen the legal framework that would prevent institution of voter suppression, as there are cases where state institutions whether the electoral commission or the security agencies intentionally deprive people of casting their votes.

He also gave the example of the trend in the recent Bayelsa election where there was violence and based on YIAGA AFRICA’s PVT data, it was obvious that 26 per cent of polling units in Bayelsa State did not have elections, yet results were declared and the winner was returned in that election.

He said: “This roundtable was convened by YIAGA AFRICA to get stakeholders together to talk about voter apathy because it is becoming a recurring decimal in our elections either specific geography or a particular ethnic group is deprived of casting their votes in elections. We saw this in 2019, Kogi and Bayelsa elections where voters were denied their rights to cast their votes.

“And what we stand to do is to further deepen the voter apathy within our elections and once people lose confidence in our democracy, elections it is no longer considered a democracy because were a small fraction of people are determining our political leadership on the vast majority then we are no longer in democracy.

“We are most confident that whatever recommendations come out of this roundtable will be adopted by these institutions believing that they are also committed and to improving our electoral process.

He also expressed optimism that with the body language of stakeholders in the electoral process there is hope for the electoral process.

“We have seen demonstrable actions from different stakeholders mostly on the election. We have seen the proposed amendments, some of them, they will help to protect our laws, the engagements will continue, but citizens really need to speak out and demand reforms to our electoral system.

“One, strengthen our democratic institutions to deliver on their constitutional mandates, safeguard the rights of voters. This roundtable is about the rights of voters. Not because I come from an ethnic group or a particular religion I should not be deprived of casting my vote.

I am a Nigerian and you are a Nigerian, it is a right that should be protected, and these institutions have a responsibility to protect that right.

“So it is just pushing the envelope about that right on this discussion. We have got the huge opportunity presented by the electoral reforms.

Obviously, our electoral amendments need some reforms, our electoral amendments does not really provide some safeguards to the rights of voters, they are not really sufficient, so we are going to ask for some recommendations to improve these safeguards and we hope that the National Assembly has told the public about electoral reforms they are committed to electoral reforms they would do so.

“We give them the benefit of doubt to adopting some of these recommendations from election observer groups and because 2023 elections are transitional elections and with these reforms, we have proposed if we stream down our elections it will enhance the qualities of our elections.”

However, he decried the low turnout of voters during the last general election and the governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa States.

“But honestly it is unacceptable that we only record 36 per cent turnout for the last general election. Only 32 per cent turnout in the governorship election, look at the turnout in Kogi and Bayelsa elections, look at the turnout every Nigerian should be very concerned that Nigerians are either not coming out to cast their vote or have lost interest in the political process or the institutions that should protect their rights or shied away from their responsibilities”, he said.

Meanwhile, representatives of political parties, particularly the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, and the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, pointed to voter intimidation and use of money by incumbents, which leads to voter suppression during most elections conducted.

Also speaking was the National Commissioner, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof Anthonia Simbine, who exonerated the Commission from the issue of voter suppression.

“Cancelled vote cannot be regarded as a suppressed vote. We make sure voters have access to polling units through an app to key in registration numbers that takes you to the polling units.

“On PVC collection, we are extremely careful and we say INEC does not allow collection by proxy. We cannot be everywhere to enforce this rule. We pay attention to cultural and religious sensitivity including PWDs.

“I have been to areas where voters tell us if we don’t see security men we will not come out to vote. At the end of the day security is very important during elections”, he stated.

