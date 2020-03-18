Xenophobia: Delta govt boosts 39 Deltans evacuated from S’Africa

Kindly Share This Story:

Asaba—A total of 39 indigenes of Delta State were among Nigerians evacuated from South Africa in the wake of the xenophobic attacks that spread through parts of South Africa last year.

The Delta State government, while formally receiving them, weekend in Asaba, took note of their different fields and promised to assist them. While some were given immediate cash, others were assured of money being sent to their bank accounts.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by his senior political adviser, Funkekeme Solomon, at the event, lamented that it was very regrettable that South Africa paid Nigeria back with evil amidst all Nigeria did for the liberation of the former apartheid nation. He symphatised with the returnees, noting that though it was painful to have lost their means of livelihood in South Africa, they should forget the past and start their lives again.

READ ALSO:

“We welcome them back to the state and would make provisions for them to settle down in Delta and live a healthy and happy life.

“The state government has provided a soft financial assistance for them while work is on to get them settled and equip them with useful skills to start life again.

“No matter what happens in your country, your home is your home. He advised them to make use of their skills,’’ Solomon said.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on International Affairs and Special Duties, Dr Genevieve Mordi in her remark said the governor is happy that they have all returned alive from South Africa, noting that the governor has provided several platforms for them to achieve their life’s goals.

Mordi, who played a critical role in their settlement in the state, told the returnees that life is full of challenges, noting that there are challenges everywhere.

Kindly Share This Story: