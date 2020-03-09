Vanguard Logo

Would-be victim, aged 33, dies in failed kidnap attempt in Imo

By Praise Njoku

A 33-year-old man, Udochukwu Ahuonye, has been killed by gunmen who attempted to kidnap him around Works Layout, Owerri, Imo State capital.

Ahuonye, a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, was said to be driving for a church service when the gunmen stopped him and forcefully entered his vehicle at Imo State University, IMSU, Junction.

It was gathered that after entering his car, the kidnappers started dragging the car’s steering wheel with him.

“In the process, he ran into a ditch and was he was shot by one of the kidnappers,” a source revealed.

The deceased, until his death, was said to be a worker at the church’s Provincial headquarters, Jesus Assembly, in Owerri.

Contacted, Imo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Orlando Ikeokwu, said that a pistol belonging to the gunman was recovered in the deceased vehicle.

According to him, the corpse had been evacuated and deposited at a morgue.

Ikeokwu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Olaniyi Fafowora, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the murder.

Meanwhile, he noted that preliminary investigation revealed that it was a case of attempted kidnap.

