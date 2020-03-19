Work hard to achieve your dreams, Salami urges new intakes

Kindly Share This Story:

By Mary Obaebor

VICE-Chancellor, University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami has urged freshers of the Federal College of Education, Technical, Lagos to work assiduously to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

The Vice-Chancellor, who was represented by Prof. Osamade Omorogiuwa, spoke during the institution’s matriculation ceremony for degree programmes students of UNIBEN in affiliation with the Federal College of Education (Technical) FCET, Akoka, Lagos.

“I urge you to see your admission as a rare opportunity for which you must be grateful, and a privilege which you must protect and guard jealously throughout your stay here because not all your peers have been lucky. I am sure all of you will opt to work assiduously to achieve your dreams and aspirations,” he said. While noting that UNIBEN is one of the most sought-after universities in the country, he said that graduates of the institution were very competitive in the labour market and excel in postgraduate studies at home and abroad. He, therefore, charged the freshers to emulate them and make history. He advised them to make personal resolutions to be of good conduct, be shining stars among their peers and eschew unethical practices such as cultism, hooliganism and others.

READ ALSO;

Earlier in his remarks, the Provost of FCET, Dr. Wahab Azeez, while congratulating the 319 matriculating students, implored them to pay maximum attention to academic excellence, set high academic and moral standards and be focused.

Urging them to take make use of the opportunity they have, he said: “As you would have discovered, our staff are well trained both locally and internationally. The university and college have the focused and committed philosophy and values upon which they are established, to provide qualitative science and vocational and technical education to students who in-turn, will impart the knowledge to larger societies.”

Comrade Omotola Adewale, President, Degree Students Association advised them to shun violence on campus noting that there were other alternatives to resolving disputes.

“Avoid all forms of violent fighting on campus. It brings nothing but destruction or utter retardation. Rather than resorting to violence, there are other things that can be done to settle conflict.”

Kindly Share This Story: