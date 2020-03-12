Women Connect: Business women to grace conference in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Naomi Uzor

A popular make-up brand entrepreneur, Tara Fela-Durotoye, alongside other business women has been billed to speak at this year’s edition of the Business Women Connect (TBWC), conference 2020 in Delta State.

In a statement by the President of TBWC, Doubra Emein, she disclosed that TBWC is a not-for-profit initiative and was debuted three years ago with a mission to educate, inspire, motivate and build a network of an upwardly mobile community of female entrepreneurs in the Niger Delta

According to her, this year’s conference with the theme ‘Level Up- Unleashes the Extraordinary You,’ is scheduled to hold March, at the KFT Event Place Warri, Delta State and it is expected to be the largest businesswomen forum in the South-South.

She disclosed that the businesswomen connect conference is a brand that has come to stay as it exists to meet the need in the Niger Delta business terrain and beyond, adding that the group is building a strong women network aimed at inspiring women across the South-South region to unleash their potential.

Speaking on the impact, TBWC Executive Director, Ufuoma Ogbo, explained that the conference, since inception, has so far impacted positively the lives of over 1,000 women and targets individuals, female entrepreneurs, working-class women as well as all of those who want to start-out in entrepreneurship.

According to Onome Akpobaro, one of the TBWC Directors, “There are pre-conference activities to sensitise women across the region, like the meet and greets the group, from Benin to Sapele, Asaba, Yenagoa, with the last one billed to take place in Port Harcourt as well as the Power Walk slated for March.

vanguard

