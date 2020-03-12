Women are critical in driving Nigeria’s educational devt. — SCEF

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu, Alice Ekpang & Jennifer Gideon

An education-focused civil society organisation, Sustaining Continuity in Education Foundation, SCEF, has emphasised the crucial role played by women in driving educational development in the country.

Speaking at a programme to mark the 2020 celebration of the International Education and Mother Language Day in Abuja, President of the SCEF, Lady (Mrs.) Rose Onyeukwu-Ashinze, said in realisation of this critical role, all women should discard frivolities and be actively involved in the process of educating their children.

She stated that the role of teachers and educators should be considered as complementary to the immense role of mothers in educating their children.

She said: “Parents should create more time for their children; the training of a child cannot be in the hands of the teachers alone. Mothers should come home and take care of their children and understand the psyche and emotions of their children apart from pursuing money.

Onyeukwu-Ashinze also called on students and children in general, to hold tight to their mother tongue as it is a form of their identity, while she encouraged the students to persuade their parents to teach them not only their mother tongue but their culture, tradition, and heritage.

Also speaking, Area Manager, of West African Book Publishers, Mr. Dakup Joseph, maintained that education/ learning empowers, preserves, builds shared prosperity and foster peace among people in the nation.

Joseph further advised students to treat every language, culture, and ethnicity with respect as every unit of this nation is important.

