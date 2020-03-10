Woman steals 5 months old baby in Abia, runs to Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor – Aba

The Abia State Police Command says it has intensified efforts to arrest a woman simply identified as Jane, for allegedly stealing a five months old baby from her mother at Ebem, in Ohafia LGA of the state on Monday, March 2.

Mr. Ene Okon, Abia Police Commissioner who confirmed the incident to our reporter said that the event happened on Monday, March 2, but was only reported to the police by the family on Saturday, March 7.

Okon said the police quickly arrested a relative of Jane who lives in Ebem-Ohafia with whom the police planned to send them to Port Harcourt to search for Jane who lives in Port Harcourt.

He denied that the Ebem-Ohafia DPO sent the couple and the suspect’s relative to Port Harcourt to search for Jane without any letter or police operative accompanying them on the journey.

The baby’s parents Adam Imoh and Ijeoma Imoh told our reporter that the baby was stolen from a shop where Mrs. Imoh was working with her sister in her sister’s hairdressing salon on March 2.

Mrs. Imoh said Jane visited the salon and sighting her baby boy named Faith, she began to praise Faith who she said is plump and handsome.

In her words, “She carried him and bought him biscuits and later dropped him before leaving the shop. She returned later with babies cloth for him and it was not long she now carried him and after staying a while in the shop she said she wanted to go collect her phone charging in a nearby shop.”

Mrs. Imoh said at that juncture she unsuspectingly asked her daughter to accompany Jane to the shop with baby Faith so that if the baby starts to cry, she can bring him back.

She said that after some minutes passed, she began to feel the baby’s absence and so went out to check for Jane at the shop she said she was going to.

Mrs. Imoh said that on her way, she saw her young daughter whom she sent to accompany Jane returning on top of a motorcycle driven by a motorcyclist.

She continued, “I asked her where is Jane and she told me that Jane had entered a car with my baby.

At that point, I ran off to the shop Jane said she was going to collect her phone from and at the shop, I was told that Jane had left the shop some minutes ago”

She said, “I became confused and we began running around to see if we can get her and later that evening, we went to the Ebem Ohafia Police station to report the matter.”

Mr. Imoh, father of the baby said that he and his wife had gone to Port Harcourt in search of the woman after Ebem-Ohafia Police sent them to Port Harcourt without accompanying letter or a police operative.

He said they had to report afresh at Eleme Police Station which mobilized for the search of Jane which as at when filing this report led to nothing except seeing Jane’s mother who said she does not know her whereabouts.

