Woman kills lover in Imo, another kills husband’s mistress

By Anayo Okoli

A woman killed her lover, while another killed a lady she accused of dating her husband. Both incidents occurred in Imo State.

Chinelo Joseph, the woman that allegedly killed her lover, Okenna Ekwebelem, in Okigwe, Imo State, was said to have been prevented by Ekwebelem from leaving after a visit to him.

Imo State Police Command, through the Police Public Relations Officer, Owerri, Superintendent Orlando Ikeoku, confirmed the incident.

Ikeokwu said that operatives of the divisional headquarters in Okigwe have arrested Chinelo Joseph, while investigation is ongoing.

According to him, police preliminary investigation revealed that both lovers have been in a relationship for sometime before the incident.

The fight

It was learned that Chinelo Joseph visited the deceased on the fateful day and after spending time she decided to leave.

However, the deceased refused to allow her leave, an action that led to an argument between them.

Insisting that she wanted to go, Chinelo was said to have got up to leave, when her lover allegedly blocked her part. Yet she refused to stay.

An altercation ensued and Ekwebelem beat Chinelo. In retaliation, she was said to have hit him on the chest with a metal, resulting to his death instantly.

The police spokesman, Ikeoku, said the corpse had been deposited in a morgue, adding that the matter would be charged to court.

Another kills sex worker for dating husband

Meanwhile, police operatives from the divisional police headquarters, Ohaji in Ohaji/Egbema council area of Imo State have arrested a woman that allegedly killed of a commercial sex worker.

Police said they arrested the suspect, identified as Ada Amuzie, aged 26, at Imika Obiti for the alleged murder of the sex worker identified as Happiness.

Confirming the incident, the police imagemaker, Orland Ikeokwu, said preliminary report showed that the woman accused Happiness of dating her husband, one Ejike Lambert.

Vanguard

