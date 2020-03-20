Woman in Germany makes off with stolen wet wipes, disinfectant

Kindly Share This Story:

A woman in western Germany fled from a chemist with more than 30 packages of wet wipes, disinfectant wipes, and disinfectant spray, police said on Friday.

People across the world have been hoarding personal hygiene items and disinfectants amid the coronavirus outbreak, leading retailers in some countries to institute limits on how many products customers can purchase.

The 37-year-old woman was told on Thursday afternoon by an employee of the chemist’s in the town of Oppenheim that she could only buy a more limited amount of the products.

She then ran off with the goods without paying, police said.

In the evening, she voluntarily came forward and returned the products to police.

