Woman in court for bathing neighbour with urine

By Onozure Dania – Lagos

A woman Sherifat Shakirudeen, who allegedly assaulted her neighbour, by bathing him with urine on his face and body, was on Wednesday brought before a Lagos Magistrate Court sitting in Igbosere.

Shakirudeen 34, is facing a count charge of unlawful assault preferred against her by the Police.

The Prosecutor Cyriacus Osuji told the court that the defendant committed the offense at about 6 a.m, on January 15, 2020.

He said that the incident happened at 15, Adeseke Street, Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Osujj said that the defendant assaulted her neighbour, one Okon Bassey, by pouring urine on his face and body.

According to him, the offense committed is punishable under Section 172, the law of Lagos 2015.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge against her.

Magistrate Mrs. M. O. Ope- Agbe, granted her bail in the sum of N200,000, with one surety in like sum.

She said that the surety must be Gainesville employed, and office and house address verified.

The case was adjourned till March 19, for trial.

vanguard

