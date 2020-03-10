Woman alleges persecution of husband over APC official car

Kindly Share This Story:

It is criminally wrong for him to hold on to the car – Party

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

A mother of five and wife of the embattled chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Okpe local government area of Delta State, Richard Egbo, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police, IGP to intervene in what she described as the continuous detention of her husband.

Wife of the embattled chairman, Mrs. Faith Egbo claims that her husband is being persecuted for allegedly confiscated an official car given to him as chairman of the party in Okpe.

It will be recalled that the embattled chairman in company of seven other chairmen in Delta Central senatorial district, in August 2019, received eight Toyota Corrolla each from the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege during the lawmaker’s empowerment programme, prior to his alleged suspension for reasons the party said contravenes its constitution including acts of gross misconduct.

According to his wife identified as Mrs. Faith Egbo, her husband was arrested after he honored an invitation at the ‘A’ Division Police station, Sapele following a petition against him by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege over the car that was given to him earlier as empowerment.

Expressing frustration in getting her husband out on bail, she said: “Efforts to move my husband to zone 5 headquarters, Benin-City from the ‘A’ Division Police station, Sapele with a view of getting him bailed via a court process, was frustrated based on orders that my husband be transferred to the Delta State Police headquarters, Asaba.”

Describing the continuous hold of the cars as criminally wrong, publicity secretary of the party in the state, Sylvester Imonina said: “The cars were procured and shared to local government areas’ chairmen in Delta Central, in order to enhance their movement in carrying out party matters in their domains.

“Those chairmen, having been removed from office, it is morally and criminally wrong for them to hold on to those cars as the new chairmen who took over from them need the cars to work with for the good of the party in their local government areas.”

