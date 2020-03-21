Wike to PDP Chairman: Make mistakes, I fight you down

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike, yesterday, vowed to use all he has to fight Amb Desmond Akawor, newly elected Rivers Stats Peoples Democratic (PDP) Chairman, if he falters in sustaining dominance of the party in the state’s politics.

Despite all 39 Rivers State PDP executive offices up for grab having lone contenders in the congress held at the Obi Wali Cultural Center in Port Harcourt, the Sen Sam Anyanwu-led Electoral Committee, delegated from Abuja, ensured all delegates cast their votes in the presence of Independent National Electoral Commission’s monitors. Following Akawor’s acceptance speech on behalf of the new state executives, Wike told the new Chairman, “You have a daunting task of improving on the standard your predecessor, Felix Obuah, has set. You must not allow the standard to drop.

“In 2015, against the heavy odds we had to face, we asked ourselves who could steer the affairs of the party in Rivers without failure and we won’t be disappointed. Today everybody can attest to the fact that Obuah delivered outstandingly well.”

“Loyalty is not when you do eye service before people you call leaders. It is about your conduct, the results you post and those things you do at the back of the people you call leaders. If the rules permit a third tenure, I would have done all I can to let Obuah have another term.

“So be careful, incoming chairman. No mistakes. If you mistake mistake, we will not forgive you. Make mistake, I will personally use everything I have to fight you. You must unite every body.”

Vanguard

