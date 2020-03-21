Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike on Saturday vowed to use all he has to fight Amb Desmond Akawor, newly elected Rivers Stats Peoples Democratic (PDP) Chairman if he falters in sustaining dominance of the party in the state’s politics.

Despite all 39 Rivers State PDP executive offices up for grab having lone contenders in the congress held at the Obi Wali Cultural Center in Port Harcourt, the Sen Sam Anyanwu led Electoral Committee delegated from Abuja ensured all delegates cast their votes in presence of Independent National Electoral Commission’s monitors.

Following Akawor’s acceptance speech on behalf of the new state executives, Wike told the new Chairman, “You have a daunting task of improving on the Standard your predecessor, Felix Obuah has set. You must not allow the standard to drop.

READ ALSO: Wike berates Uzodinma for making false allegation against PDP

“In 2015, against the heavy odds we had to face, we asked ourselves who could stir affairs of the party in Rivers without failure and we won’t be disappointed. Today everybody can attest to the fact that Obuah delivered outstandingly well.

“Loyalty is not when you do eye service before people you call leaders. It is about your conduct, the results you post and those things you do at the back of the people you call leaders. If the rules permit the third tenure, I would have done all I can to let Obuah have another term.

“So be careful, incoming chairman. No mistakes. If you mistake we will not forgive you. Make a mistake, I will personally use everything I have to fight you. You must unite everybody. Tell your wife, this is not a simple task. Now it is a different ballgame. It’s not going to be easy.”

Reflecting on the seamless Rivers state PDP congresses from the ward to Saturday’s state exercise, National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus advised the All Progressives Congress and other rival parties to emulate the PDP and to stop relying on courts to dictate their parties leaderships.

“You can see that since the congresses started from the wards to the state, the INEC monitors and security operatives can attest that nobody has pushed anyone or shot a gun. This is how it should be.

“To other parties who are fighting I say, stop fighting. Stop going to courts. Go and conduct yourself very well. We have no apologies to you. Try and emulate the PDP exemplary congresses so we all can hope for more peaceful elections and political atmosphere by 2023.”

Secondus reiterated that elections in Nigeria are becoming increasingly too cumbersome and rancorous with perceived aiding and abetting by security operatives, charging the National Assembly to ensure reforms of the electoral laws to make for truly free and fair elections.

Among others elected alongside Amb Akawor, the new State Chairman from Oyigbo local government area were Dr. Benebo George, Secretary and Aaron Chikwuemeka who emerged Deputy State Chairman.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: