Wike, Obuah emerge heroes of Rivers PDP seamless congresses

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike and outgoing chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers state, Bro Felix Obuah have emerged heroes of the seamless congresses of the party which ended Saturday.

National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus and other chieftains adjudged Rivers PDP’s latest congresses as most exemplary demonstration of intra-party democracy with the development from the wards’ exercises climaxing in emergence of a new state executive without any incidence or ranchor.

Wike as was applauded for a leadership style that has kept the party indivisible since being Rivers PDP Leader while Obuah earned encomiums for unwavering loyalty to party supremacy and dedication to duty that saw him steering the party to electoral victories in 2015 and 2019.

Wike said of Obuah at the state congress, “If it were constitutionally possible for anyone to serve a third term, we would have allowed Felix Obuah to stay. It is going to be difficult to replace Obuah. Loyalty is not by mouth or seeing the Governor regularly. Loyalty is by conduct and things you can do at the back at the those you call leaders”

READ ALSO:

“When the struggle to win back Rivers started 2013, we concluded that Obuah will not sell out. He stood firm, despite all temptations. Since he became chairman, he has never wavered. He has never sabotaged the State Government and the party.”

On Wike’s influence over the seamless congresses, Rivers Commissioner for Information, Paulinus Nsirim described the Rivers Governor as “Symbol of democracy in Nigeria. As Leader of the Party in the state, he entrenched strong democratic ethos that gave everyone a sense of belonging in the choice of leaders.

“He promoted internal democracy through extensive consultations with stakeholders and built the right consensus. This, no doubt, made it possible for all members of the Party to forge unbreakable alliances.

“Throughout the process, there was no recorded incident of violence or disruption as members spoke with one voice. Contrary to the expectations of nay Sayers, the PDP family is even more united than ever before”

National Chairman, Secondus, elder statesmen, Chief Sergeant Awuse and Prince Emma Anyanwu as several other party chieftains further praised the capacity, strength of character and administrative astuteness of Wike in “leading the state PDP in the right direction.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: