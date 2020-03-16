Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

A woman activist, Princess Celina Momoh, has asked government at all levels in Nigeria to adopt concrete measures to empower and strengthen Nigerian women to make them capable of building stronger families in the country.

Momoh, who is the President of Welfare Communications Limited, spoke at a one-day women empowerment programme organized by the agency to empower women in Yimi Zuba, in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Princess Momoh argued that although Nigeria had signed up to many international conventions in favour of gender equality, not much had been done in the area of strengthening women to take their rightful place in the society.

According to her, despite the enactment of many conventions and statutes in honour of women, many man-made challenges actively working against the progress of women and the girl-child still abound in many communities in Nigeria.

She told the women to wake up from slumber and take up their future with their hands by rejecting obnoxious traditions and culture and embracing education and hard work with two hands in order to excel in their chosen careers.

Highlight of the event was special talks on women economic and financial emancipation and better home management in order to enhance peace and stability at home.

Messages aimed at grooming women to become ideal wives were also given at the occasion attended by many women and youths drawn from the community.

VANGUARD

