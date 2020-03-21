Why we slammed N10bn lawsuit on NCC — COSON

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Copyright Society of Nigeria, COSON, has approached the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, to seek damages of N8 billion from the Nigerian Copyright Commission, NCC, for “the undemocratic and unlawful ‘suspension’ of the approval and operating licence of the collecting society.

COSON is also seeking another N2 billion “for its significant loss of reputation and goodwill arising from the massive publicity sustained by the NCC against COSON as well as the unlawful directive that the bank accounts of the collecting society be frozen.”

In its 63 paragraph statement of claim in suit No FHC/L/CS/425/2020 filed by renowned Lagos lawyer, Mr. James Ononiwu of Whitedove Solicitors, COSON pleads that it is a fact that the Copyright Act in Section 39 (2) gives the Defendant the power to approve collecting societies but nowhere under the law is the NCC given the power to suspend, revoke or in any way restrict the approval given to a collecting society or embark on an audit of a collecting society or direct the freeze/restriction of the bank accounts of a collecting society without an order of court.

COSON, also pleads that while the Copyright Collective Management Organization Regulations (2007), made by the NCC, states that it has been made in exercise of the powers conferred on the NCC by section 39 (7) of the Copyright Act, the regulations are overreaching of the law because nowhere in Section 39 of the Copyright Act or any other law is the commission given the power to suspend, revoke or in any way restrict the approval given to a collecting society or embark on an audit of a collecting society or direct the freeze/restriction of the bank accounts of a collecting society without an order of a court.

COSON said that the NCC has become a monster, deploying the wide powers it has unlawfully assumed to decimate the stakeholders it was set up to protect and that in its actions, the commission has been the lawmaker, the accuser, the judge and the jury in its own case without COSON being offered an opportunity for a fair hearing.

COSON, therefore, has asked the Federal High Court to declare that the provisions in the Copyright (Collective Management Organizations) Regulations 2007, made by the NCC, by which the NCC has assumed the power to unilaterally suspend or revoke the licence of an approved collecting society or to require an approved collecting society to apply to the NCC to renew its licence are undemocratic, unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.

