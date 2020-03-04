Why we prefer second hand, ‘Okirika’ clothes ― Jos residents

Kindly Share This Story:

Some residents of Jos in Plateau, have said that they preferred second hand clothes, popularly called “Okirika”, because they were more durable compared to new ones usually obtained in boutiques.

A cross section of residents interviewed by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Jos, said that the second hand clothes were cheaper than the new ones.

Miss Precious Alani, a student of University of Jos, said she patronise second hand clothes because they were cheaper than the new ones.

Alani explained that as a student, she could only afford second hand clothes due to her meagre income, noting that the price of new ones were usually on the high side.

“I patronise second hand clothes because they are within my purchasing power; they are actually affordable.

ALSO READ: Prices of second hand clothes soar in Kano

“As a student, my income is hardly sufficient for me to go for new clothes, so my resolve at the moment is to buy second clothes that are cheaper and will last longer for me,” she said.

Mr Joshua Eddi, a civil servant, corroborated Alani’s claim saying that the new clothes produced in Nigeria were mostly inferior in quality, as they easily worn out within a short time.

Eddi said that the price of new clothes was not a factor preventing him from using them, but their quality.

“I prefer second clothes to ones produced in Nigeria because they are more durable and qualitative.

“I earn monthly salaries as a civil servant, so the money to buy new clothes is not the issue but the poor quality is what is pushing me to the second hand ones.

“For instance, I love wearing jeans, and when you go for new ones they fade easily compared with the ones we buy from ‘okrika’,” he said.

Mrs Garos Mancha, a banker, said she patronise second clothes because of their uniqueness.

“One rarely finds similar second hand shirts or pair of trousers around as the case with new ones,” Mancha said.

She said new clothes were usually produced in large quantity, making them easily available to different people at the same time.

“For me, I prefer second hand clothes because of the exclusivity and rareness. I hate it when I wear a shirt and see another person putting on exactly the same thing I am wearing.

“That is the common thing with new clothes produced in Nigeria. So, I go for second hand clothes because you hardly see people wearing same thing with me,’’ she said.

Selling of second hand clothes has been a thriving business, particularly among young people in Jos and its environs.

A visit to the famous terminus market, particular on Sundays, indicated that sellers of all kinds of second hand clothes have taking over the market with their products and making brisk business.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: