Why Port Harcourt-Enugu Road has not been completed — FASHOLA

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Davies Iheamnachor

MINISTER of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, blamed the seeming slow pace of work on the 42Km Port Harcourt-Enugu on a number of challenges the Federal Government is tackling as work progresses.

Fashola in Oyigbo, Rivers State, during inspection of the Imo River to Eleme Junction of the road highlighted inadequate funds, difficult terrain, compensations to property owners to accommodate expansion from four to eight lanes, and the determination to deliver quality job to last the text of time among others as the challenges.

He also emphasized that government would not abandon work on the sensitive project as a result of the threat posed by the global pandemic, Corona Virus, unless health experts advise otherwise.

Before Fashola’s appraisal, the Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Rivers State, Johnson Fadire, said the original road constructed in the 70s without drains had to collapse over the years as many developers built on the road sides used to retain the water and the median to hold the water.

On the 7.5Km (4th Section) from Imo River to Eleme Flyover which Fashola inspected, Fadire said works by China Civil (CCECC) was 50 percent complete, , expressing worry over lack of fund to compensate landlords of building to be demolished and burrow-pits to discharge water.

He said: “Out of the seven sections of the road, we have paid compensation on five sections but we have not paid for two. The last two kilometres we cannot go there now because we have not paid and that is where more demolitions were made.”

On his part, Fashola, said, “As the road that links all of the five states of the South East to the South South through Port Harcourt, essentially, we are building on water on much of this Port Harcourt-Enugu Road, so it’s a very challenging environment to build infrastructure.

“We want to build bigger, wider and safer road here. Our design is to deliver eight lanes from what was four in this part. Buildings will have to go. These are challenges particularly the people of Aba and Port Harcourt must appreciate on why this road is taking some time to build.

“You have a lot of sand filling going on here. The road is dug up to well over two meters, all the bad soil being removed across the entire length in eight places. That’s the logistics of the work really, each lane times eight. That’s a lot of dredging work away from here.

“All civil issues and some civic obligations have to be discharged before we get the road. While government does its part, we appeal to residents, citizens, state and local governments to also help us mobilise their people to a sense of civic responsibility and cooperation.”

On Covid-19 likely impacting on the project’s 2021 delivery target, Fashola said, “There are always trade-offs when human survival is challenged. First, development and survival sometimes cannot go together. The trade-off is to choose survival first. And those are the choices our government and the President is making.

“You have seen the cut in fuel price, certain expedition cuts by the Minister of Finance. The contractor is on site. As long as construction is able to go on, under advice by the scientists and health experts, people will continue to work because this is where some earn their daily living.”

Fashola later moved to the Government House, Port Harcourt, where he had a media guarded session with Governor Nyesom Wike of the state.

