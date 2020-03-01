Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom elder and pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Anietie Okon has expressed discontent over the current state of governance in the country.

Okon who spoke with newsmen weekend in Uyo, condemned the infiltration and killings by herdsmen in Ughelli, Delta state and others in the Niger Delta, adding that the silence of government and its failure to check their activities was worrisome.

Okon said the demand by Nigerians to return the country to true federalism in recent times explains that the people are not satisfied and happy how the system is being run presently.

He lamented that in the face of the skewed killings, lopsided appointments; shortchanging of the oil-rich states for reasons not too far from bad politics among other things witnessed under the current administration, that he has lost faith in the country as a federal state.

His words, “As far as I am concerned the Nigeria that I was born into has ceased to exist, it is no longer what it used to be. We are now groping around, either for a rebirth or end of whatever that is nomenclatured as Nigeria.

“I don’t believe in Nigeria anymore, because all the parameters, from employment, appointments, infrastructure, to security does not reflect that this is a federal state.

“And that is why today we clamour to return to true federalism. People now resort to self-help in the face of the worsened security situation, skewed killings. Why are they attacking only Christian villages in the north?

“What are security agencies doing about the killings in the Southern part of Nigeria? Already we are experiencing a chaotic situation in Ughelli North of Delta state, where an unaccountable number of people have been killed by Fulani herdsmen.

“Our youths, women, and elders remain pensive as Niger Delta has become camp for all manner of migrating herdsmen and tribesmen from the Sahara suggesting a systematic insurgence of worrisome dimensions”

The elder statesman, however, dismissed recent reports that South-South governors had refused to adopt a regional security outfit like other geo-political zones.

He noted that when the time comes the governors will rise to the occasion, adding, ” It will be completely out of place for them to come out and make such a statement when the lives of their citizens are being threatened. I think they are just trying to be discreet”

