Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Why Nigerian graduates remain unemployed 5yrs after graduation — Owamah

On 11:59 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Unemployment: What Nigerian Graduates Should Know
Unemployment

By Perez Brisibe

AN associate professor and chairman, Nigeria Institutions of Environment Engineers, NIEE, Asaba chapter, Dr. Hilary Owamah has lamented the rising spate of unemployment in the country stating that most graduates remain unemployed five years after graduation because they lack market-relevant skills.

The academic don, made the disclosure during a one-day workshop tagged “Even a Professor needs a Skill” held at the Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Delta State which was co-organized by the offices of the Special Assistants to the Delta State Governor on Students Affairs and Special Duties (Media), Ezekiel Okoh and Ossai Ovie respectively.

Describing the downward trend in the level of employment in the country while harping on the need for undergraduates to acquire useful vocational and or technical skills alongside their quest for tertiary institution certificates, Owamah said: “It is quite unfortunate that while the graduate manufacturing industry continues to expand, the employing counterpart continues to shrink.

READ ALSO: IWD: Secure freedom of our daughters, Chibok girls’ mothers plead

“Of the 134 recognized polytechnics and 174 universities in Nigeria with an enrollment population of about 2 million, an average of 600,000 graduates is produced yearly.

Dr Owamah, however, told the audience that the job scarcity is just one side of the problem, saying, “The bigger problem is that while graduates lament the paucity of job opportunities, the employers bitterly complain that the graduates are unemployable. This is invariably an indictment on the nation’s education policies, programs and processes.”

He noted further that in the next five years, the number of degree-awarding institutions may double, and up to a million graduates added to the employment queue annually.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!