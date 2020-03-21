Kindly Share This Story:

Generally acclaimed number one Afropop artiste from the north of the country, Kamar, born Kamar Simon Tachio released a new single “Dancegan” on March 6, 2020, and two weeks after, March 20, 2020 followed up with the remix, featuring ‘Billionaire’ crooner, Teni Akpata. In this interview, he talks about the single and why he featured Teni.

Tell us about your new singles ?

Vibration was released last year. Dancegan was released a week ago, which is the latest single and we are gearing up to release a remix on the 20th of March featuring Teni. Dancegan , dropped on the 6th March, 2020. The Dancegan remix featuring Teni will be dropped on the 20th March.

Why Teni and not any other artist?

Teni was picked for many reasons. First of all, I’m a big fan, for real. She is also a solid brand I would like to identity with. She is very musical. And her funny, spontaneous nature made recording with her fun

What made you want to do the remix barely a week after the original release?

We had been working on the original for a while and already had plans to release it. My management sent it to Teni’s team and they liked the vibe and the idea of a remix was born . The idea of sending the song to Teni’s team came from my boss, the CEO of my label, AllG. My label is All God Entertainment aka AllG

What inspired the single and what were the plans behind it?

The inspiration for the song came from my desire to spread joy and free people from their worries by inspiring them to dance. Regarding plans for the song, hoping it spreads joy

You are regarded as number one northern afro pop artiste, is this true?

It gives me a sense of fulfillment anytime I hear that statement, it gives a sense of validation. If many people have been saying it, then it must be true, right? My aim is to bring the northern vibes and sound to the world. Not just concentrating on the rap genre which artists from the north dominated for a while, with the likes of Ice Prince, M.I, Zakky and others. The northern sound is a genre that hasn’t been fully explored. I’m working hard to bring it to the mainstream audience. Hardworking pays. My team and I work really really hard

Can you give us your complete discography?

Marry Juana – 13th Sept 2017. Life goes on – 25th Feb, 2018. Both of the above have audio and video

Kowope – Nov 2018. Lamba – Nov 2018. My EP, Hajiya Toy Story – Feb 2018. Umbrella video – April 2019 of my EP shot with Diane Russet in it, as vixen in Umbrella video. What’s on my mind – June 2019 off my EP with Sydney Talker in it. My last video was Vibration- 2019, that did really well with over 100k views in the first 24hrs. Now its 1M views on YouTube. Spotify numbers too did really well, with over 400k streams

About Kamar

My name is Kamar Simon Tachio, I’m from Kaburu LGA in Kaduna State. I’m the second of three boys. I started music at the age of 10, I started by playing the drums and years later I started playing the piano and base-guitar but I started music professionally at 23. I studied statistics at the University of Abuja. While in the university I worked with Dare Art Alade as a backup singer for his band and at the same time I was performing at Salamander Cafe also in Abuja.

I enrolled for Project Fame season four in 2011, I made it into the house but was evicted at an early stage on the show. After project fame, I went back to school to complete my course after which I recorded a song. Ice Prince liked the song and requested to meet me and I went to Lagos to meet with him, he advised me and then tweeted about me and that was how record companies got to know about me and showed interest in signing me, my music kicked off officially from there. After that, I worked with Burna Boy and other artistes like Leriq, I’m signed to All G Entertainment at the moment.

I sometimes sing in the Hausa dialect to project northern sound that is untapped in the industry and to also showcase it to the world. My grandfather was a descendant of Fulani and he was a warrior back in my village. While growing up it was like a culture for people to own cattle, so whenever I got back from school I used to take my grandfather’s cattle out to the fields for grazing.

