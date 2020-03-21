Why I decided to go into beauty business – Happiness Adebayo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Happiness Adebayo, the generally acclaimed number one and biggest human hair seller in Nigeria and Chief Executive Officer of Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare has explained why she decided to go into beauty industry, which is one of the most booming sectors in Nigeria, thanks to social media. In a recent interview with Vanguard she talks about her passion and how she derives joy from making women beautiful.

According to her, “I realized the role beauty plays, especially in the life of women. I love how excited they always look trying to look so beautiful. The joy for me is indescribable. I knew the calling for me is the beauty business. Basically, the joy of bringing in items and seeing people buy them in no time, seeing happiness radiating in them because they are getting what will make them beautiful , makes me extremely joyous. The Glee brand is built to meet the modern day woman’s hair and skin beauty needs, transforming them into glee queens ”

The passion for entrepreneurial excellence started burning in her long time ago and it was no surprise she would form a business of her own in her adolescent years. She established her business six years ago while still in the university.

“My parents saw the passion in me and had to let me use one of their shops right in front of our house for beaded jewelry business. The beaded jewelry business became a booming business for a little high school girl, who was also doing well in her education. I knew the calling for me is the beauty business. Even when the knitting and beading was no longer in vogue I paused and went to the university and later ventured into clothing , hair and skincare line. I started with clothing line, then I ventured into the hair and added the skincare line along the line.

I was running the three sections and I had to drop the clothing line so as to focus on the hair and skin section as it was so demanding. So far, the journey has been great. God has been merciful, it has not been so easy though, especially getting good staffs to trust with goods and money but we have been pushing and never give up. We thank God for where we are today it’s not by our power, we are at the top of the ladder in Nigeria now and it’s amazing achieving a lot by just being you,” she said.

Right now, the Glee Luxury Hair and Skincare operates from two upscale locations in Lagos; Opebi, Ikeja, on the Mainland and Admiralty Way, Lekki, Island in Lagos.

Happiness Adebayo, who was born on December 25, 1993 was born of an Edo woman to a Yoruba man. She’s presently expecting her third child. She’s a graduate of Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomosho, Oyo State with BTECH degree in Food Science and Engineering. She attended Multigrace Primary School and Tunyo Comprehensive College, both in Alimosho local government area of Lagos State. She grew up amonst two brothers and three sisters.

She hails from Oriade local government area of Osun State. She currently has close to 300 thousand followers on Instagram where she tends to promote her businesses more. She calls her teeming customers Glee Queens because of her unique touch.

