Who’s a COVIDIOT? See what’s trending on social media

On 9:31 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Graphic showing how to maintain social distancing [Getty Images]

Filed by David Royal

Nigerians and people across the globe are calling out those who fail to practice social distancing, using the hashtags “#Covidiot” and “#Covidiots,” as fears about the spread of COVID-19 continue.

The hashtag, which is a combination of the name “Covid-19” and the time-tested word “idiots,” is giving people an outlet to express their frustration at those who aren’t heeding requests from health experts and government officials to stay at home, slow the spread of the deadly disease and ensure medical systems are not overwhelmed.

According to UrbanDictionary, a ‘covidiot’ is ‘someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbours.’

READ ALSO: COVID-19 Updates: Coronavirus and How Nigeria is responding

On Sunday, March 22, Nigeria announced  30 cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the country.

A son to former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar tested positive for the virus on Sunday night and this was confirmed by his father on his verified Twitter account.

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued its relentless rise in Europe on Sunday with Italy announcing 651 dead in one day, bringing its total to 5,476.

It was an increase of 13.5 percent but down from Saturday’s figure when 793 people died.

The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped almost 50 percent in less than a day, and the mayor of New York City – the US epicentre of the contagion – called the situation the greatest crisis since the Great Depression and warned hospitals would likely be overwhelmed in 10 days.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise, it is necessary to join hands with the government and medical experts to fight the virus and heal the world.

Below are some tweets calling on people to stay at home, stay safe and avoid being a COVIDIOT

You too can stop the spread of COVID-19, follow the precautionary orders, maintain social distancing, stay safe everywhere you go.

