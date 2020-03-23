Who’s a COVIDIOT? See what’s trending on social media

Kindly Share This Story:

Filed by David Royal

Nigerians and people across the globe are calling out those who fail to practice social distancing, using the hashtags “#Covidiot” and “#Covidiots,” as fears about the spread of COVID-19 continue.

The hashtag, which is a combination of the name “Covid-19” and the time-tested word “idiots,” is giving people an outlet to express their frustration at those who aren’t heeding requests from health experts and government officials to stay at home, slow the spread of the deadly disease and ensure medical systems are not overwhelmed.

According to UrbanDictionary, a ‘covidiot’ is ‘someone who ignores the warnings regarding public health or safety. A person who hoards goods, denying them from their neighbours.’

On Sunday, March 22, Nigeria announced 30 cases of confirmed COVID-19 in the country.

A son to former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar tested positive for the virus on Sunday night and this was confirmed by his father on his verified Twitter account.

My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 22, 2020

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued its relentless rise in Europe on Sunday with Italy announcing 651 dead in one day, bringing its total to 5,476.

It was an increase of 13.5 percent but down from Saturday’s figure when 793 people died.

The Canadian death toll from the coronavirus outbreak jumped almost 50 percent in less than a day, and the mayor of New York City – the US epicentre of the contagion – called the situation the greatest crisis since the Great Depression and warned hospitals would likely be overwhelmed in 10 days.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rise, it is necessary to join hands with the government and medical experts to fight the virus and heal the world.

Below are some tweets calling on people to stay at home, stay safe and avoid being a COVIDIOT

At this point, people are still hosting parties, going to work, squeezing themselves in public transports. Some Nigerians don’t believe Corona is real! They are the #COVIDIOTS — DREYLO. (@RealDreylo) March 23, 2020

Doctors of Italy 🇮🇹 are fighting for their people. Love and respect from 🇵🇰 #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/lckzP1lPf1 — Bleed Green (@bleedgreenarmy) March 23, 2020

#COVIDIOTS

Here are the people providing your fruits and vegetables during these hard times. Please be grateful. pic.twitter.com/34qCMdUgZB — Brian (@itssupremebrian) March 23, 2020

Lagos Nigeria, no one cares about keeping the distance, everyday struggle #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/5Xe9anROT6 — GODWIN (@Dirisueshiokhe) March 23, 2020

Dear #COVIDIOTS आज सातवाँ दिन है

Complete 🇮🇳 🔐 is the only cure ! Please Please Dear Indians 🔐🙏 pic.twitter.com/XI1aKWKOIQ — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) March 23, 2020

Alice Wahome was right we need to know them and it’s not a time to babysit the government.

Don’t be #COVIDIOTS

My message to you is this picture

Photo 📷 pic.twitter.com/pP3u46GsV8 — Steve Martin’s 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@StevoTinez) March 23, 2020

Complete Morons , today at Matlock Bath, think it’s a bloody bank holiday, suppose they have a house full of food and bog roll so make hay, IDIOTS IDIOTS IDIOTS #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/4iIhhhgRrW — TT (@TrevorT52900021) March 22, 2020

Change this …. #COVIDIOT to #COVIDIOTS apparently this is a que outside Tesco in Dudley. What is wrong with people!! pic.twitter.com/huN1ytQydU — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) March 22, 2020

You too can stop the spread of COVID-19, follow the precautionary orders, maintain social distancing, stay safe everywhere you go.

Vanguard Nigeria News

