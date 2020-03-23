Who is afraid of Senator T.A. Orji?

Kindly Share This Story:

By Uzo Ibeabuchi

For sometimes now, the family of Senator T. A. Orji has come under a barrage of malicious machinations and attacks ostensibly orchestrated by over-ambitious opposition politicians in Abia who are afraid of the continued towering popularity of the former Governor among Abians, and think that the only way they can diminish them is to manufacture, peddle and promote all manner of propaganda, malicious half-truths and mischievous falsehood against them as 2023 approaches.

Their latest antic is to print and circulate campaign posters across the country for 2023 presidency with Senator Orji’s pictures on them. This is meant to create a negative perception of Senator Orji in the minds of right thinking Nigerians.

Gladly, Nigerians know that the Senator representing Abia Central at the Senate is one who knows his onions in governance, leadership and politics, and will not do anything that is contrary to our electoral laws by printing any political posters against 2023.

Those planning to print and circulate such posters for sinister purposes are the same set of people who recently churned out a fake “Agreement” in the name of the Senator and the current Governor of Abia State among other sophistry of theirs.

However, despite their obviously well oiled campaign of calumny sponsored by mischief makers, Senator T. A. Orji has continued to attract more accolades for himself for his legacy projects as Governor of Abia State between 2007 and 2015, his fruitful contributions in the Senate, continued meaningful empowerment programmes for youths, women and thousands of vulnerable people, scholarships awarded to qualified Abians, free medical outreach etc, right from his days as Governor till date, and the fact that his son, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji, as Speaker of the current 7th Abia State House of Assembly, has exceeded all expectations by leading what has now come to be known as the most responsive, responsible and people-oriented legislature in the history of the State,

Senator T. A. Orji and his son are inextinguishable political lights in Abia State and beyond. Those who think they can diminish them through manufacturing of false documents, peddling of fake news and manipulation of the social media had better thought twice and stop wasting their time, efforts and resources on a vain venture because the Orji’s have indelibly etched their names in gold on the hearts of millions of well meaning Abians globally.

Vanguard

