Chief Jimoh Adegbeji is the Baale of Soba town,the community where an explosion occurred last Sunday in Lagos. He is also a member of the committee set up on the incident. In this interview with Sunday Vanguard, he gives an account of what happened in the community and expectations from government.

This is certainly a difficult period for you and your people. How did you receive the news of the explosion?

I didn’t receive any news, I was an eye witness. When I heard the bomb explosion, everybody ran out.

Why did you describe it as a bomb explosion?

Yes, it was a bomb explosion because the sound was so loud that even those in Badagry heard it.

How many explosions did you hear?

It was only one explosion but the level of damages was unimaginable. If it was more than one, the whole of Amowu Odofin would have been brought down.

How many of your subjects did you lose in this unfortunate incident?

For now, officials are saying 20 persons, but I believe they are more than that. We are yet to confirm and we still have casualties in hospitals.

Expectations from government

The governor was here last Monday and he told us what he would do in terms of assistance. The governor has already pledged some money and he has also set up a committee that I am part of. We are expecting the outcome of the committee’s investigations.

Do you think the N2billion appeal fund will enough to rebuild the damages?

No, it will not be enough. We are still going to appeal to the governor for more assistance, especially in the area road infrastructure. We have only one access road in this community. Government should help us link this road to Ijedodo, in Ijegun by building the link bridge. When the explosion occurred on Sunday, we found it difficult in our rescue efforts because we have only one access road and the inferno didn’t allow people to rescue those trapped on the other side.

People affected by the explosion on the other side could not come to our side because of the fire.There was no way to rescue them. They were stranded until we went through TradeFair Complex, pulled down the wall and were able to rescue them from there.Supposing government linked this road to Ijedodo and Ikotun roads, it would have been better for us and the number of casualties would have been reduced.

What is the security situation in your community before now?

Well, there are security issues everywhere in the country. We need security. That is our major challenge in this community. Weare trying our best to secure our community. However, when it comes to the protection of pipelines in this area, we left it in the hands of military personnel. They are the ones that take care of the security of the pipeline and they don’t allow people to get closer to the pipelines.

You mean security agents are guarding the pipelines here…

Yes. They always patrol along the pipeline. Anybody that puts anything on or around the pipeline, they would clear it. I believe government knows what to do in terms of security.

We need Amotekun security to secure our community. And our people are ready to join the security outfit.

