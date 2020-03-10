Kindly Share This Story:

The organizers of Sinach live in concert 30 years celebration of gospel ministry, Sinach and Gosgem Tuesday said they have shifted the earlier Scheduled Concert tagged “Sinach Live in Concert 30 Years Celebration of Worship (SLIC30 2020)”, to 18th October, 2020.

Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Vanguard, the organizers opined, “Sinach loves her fans, it is for that reason this decision was made to ensure that everybody including our foreign team, guests, sponsors and the entire public are carried along to execute an excellent and world class concert.

A wholehearted thanks to all our Corporate Sponsors, Special Guests, Our team, Churches, Gospel Artists, Contributors and Volunteers who have stepped up and been involved in the organization of the concert to date, we truly recognize the heartfelt support shown towards organizing Sinach Live in Concert 30 year’s celebration (SLIC30 2020).

Sinach thanks everyone who has already purchased tickets. Tickets purchased for the event are still valid and will be honored on the rescheduled date.”

