By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

Elder Simeon Babani Seidu Abuh widower of the slain Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Ochadamu, Kogi state has described the past four months without his wife as terrible, saying the family is now homeless.

Mrs Salome Acheju Abuh was on November 18, 2019 burnt to death in the family house in Ochadamu, Ofu local government area of the state. The assailants also burnt several other houses in the family compound.

At an emotionally-charged news conference on Friday, in Abuja, the widower who was flanked by three of his children also begged for justice, describing the murder as premeditated.

He said; “With a heart full of pains, grief and heaviness, we as a family, wish to passionately appeal to the United Nations, European Union, United States Agency for International Development, United Kingdom Agency for International Development, British High Commission, African Union, Economic Community of West African States, Human Rights Organisations (Local and International), PDP Governors and PDP as a Party, (for whose cause, she paid this supreme price), Corporate/Humanitarian Organisations and spirited individuals to come to our aid, to enable us own dream home again, and to kindly impress, on Mr. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, H. E. President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, Governor of Kogi State, H. E. Yahaya Bello and APC as a Party, whose Thugs did this to us, too:

“Treat our homelessness as an emergency and rebuild our burnt down houses: 5bedrooms, 4bedrooms, 2No. 2bedrooms (all fully furnished, with 5th, 1bedroom, vandalized, in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area, Kogi State;

“Adequately compensate us (4 children – all graduates: One M.Sc., One M.Sc student, One B.Tech. Maths/Computer and One B. Tech. Quantity Surveyor and me, the husband), for the gruesome murder of my wife, Hon. Salome Acheju Abuh, by the APC Thugs on 18th November 2019, to justify her rights to ‘Life and Association’;

“Rebuild the houses of the three families burnt down at Ochadamu by these Thugs; ensure that the perpetrators including their sponsors, are brought to book to serve as a deterrent to avert future occurrence, not just in Kogi State, but in Nigeria at large”.

Before her death, Mrs. Abuh was the Woman Leader of the PDP in Ochadamu, Ofu local government area of Kogi state. A grassroots politician and former Councillor, Mrs. Abuh had also served as a Special Assistant on Grassroots Matters to the immediate past governor of the state, Capt. Idris Wada.

