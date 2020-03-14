We’re not complete without our mum, ex-DSS boss, Ekpenyong’s son says

Kindly Share This Story:

As family, friends, associates gather to remember late Mrs Temitope

By Joseph Erunke

Family, friends, associates, church leaders and members paid tributes to late Mrs Temitope Ekpenyong, wife of the former Director of Department of State Service, DSS, Mr Ita Ekpenyong, as they marked her one-year remembrance, yesterday.

The late Mrs Temitope Ekpenyong, died on March 13, 2019, in Abuja, after a brief illness.

A remembrance thanksgiving service held to mark one year of her passage at their family house in Abuja saw people from different parts of the country in attendance.

Speaking at a solemn church event, son of the deceased, Samuel Ekpenyong, said their lives have not been complete with their mother’s death.

ALSO READ:

Describing their late mother as an “angel and a missing rib” in their lives, the young Ekpenyong said the deceased taught them to be who they are now even as he said she stood by them during ” tough and rough times.”

He said he never knew the value of her mother until her passage, regretting that the family would not have the opportunity of having her back in life.

“My mother is someone I would describe as a missing rib. I feel one part of me is gone and can never be complete again.

“There is a saying that you would never know the value of what you have until you lost it. She was someone that stood for me during my tough time or rough time.

“She was always there for me, advising me and making me believe in myself that I can still be what I want to be and do what I could do. She was an angel. In fact, she was a God-sent angel to us, an angel that I don’t think we would ever have again in this family,” he said.

Former Senate Majority Leader, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, who described himself as friend and brother to the Ekpenyong’s family, expressed sadness that the death of the late Barrister (Mrs ) Temitope Ekpenyong created a big sorrow in many homes given the lives he touched while living.

While describing the deceased as a woman after God’s heart, the former Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC said the deceased was not just a wife to his friend but a sister.

“She was not just my friend’s wife but a sister. We are like a family. I’m not just their friend but also their neighbour here.

“She was family. I share a lot of time with them and you could tell that this was a woman after God’s heart and we will remember her for a very long time,” he said.

Continuing, Ndoma-Egba said: “She was humble, jovial and she was a mother not just to her biological children but to every child that came her way and very good nurtured, generous and very caring.”

In his exhortation, the family’s pastor, Rev. Joseph Eton, said the passage of Mrs Temitope Ekpenyong Ita, was a call to glory as she had returned to meet her maker at the appointed time.

He described her as a good wife who encouraged and stood by her husband and family even as he regretted that she left at the most needed time.

According to him, the deceased,” touched so many lives; her lifestyle touched so many people.”

Speaking on the topic: “The value of the real woman”, he said the deceased was irreplaceable given her actions while in life.

“The real woman does not have a replacement. Even heaven places a high value on such a woman,” he noted.

Kindly Share This Story: