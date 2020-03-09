We’ll secure N45 bn grant to reduce out-of-school children, says FG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government has said it was working out modalities aimed at securing the sum of N45 billion grant to fight the worsening case of out-of-school children in the country.

The government said the grant to be secured from Global Partnership for Education GPE, would enhance its war against out-of-school children which it regretted, was growing very fast in the country.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who stated this, Monday,at an event marking the 2020 Commonwealth Day Celebration, in Abuja, also said the government would soon commence implementation of a five- year special project for out-of-school girls.

The programme which he called Adolescent Girls Initiative, according to him, was for Learning and Empowerment, aimed at out of school girls between the ages of 10 and 20 at the secondary school level.

Adamu said the project on girls’ education is supported by the World Bank and is aimed at reducing the OSC scourge within the next two years.

According to him,” Nigeria state reveres her cultural, economic and educational exchanges as it has contributed immensely to the common future the countries desire.”

He disclosed that more than 2000 Nigerians have benefited from Commonwealth scholarship since its inception, with an average of 12-18 beneficiary scholars every year.

“Besides these, the Federal Ministry of Education coordinates other bilateral schemes in which there are at least 450 beneficiary scholars,” he said.

Adamu said there was what he called “common threat to member states”, which according to him,” includes existential threat to life by climate change and not limited to disruptive forces to the peace of members nations.”

He, however, said Nigeria is committed to the peace of member nations and the entire world.

Speaking also at the event, Minister of State, Emeka Nwajiuba said at the event, that various activities were organised by the Federal Ministry of Education, which he outlined as flag Parade, theme song, dance drama and cultural display.

Nwajiuba said they were planned to stir the interest of Nigerian youths towards connecting, innovating and transforming themselves towards achieving a developed nation in line with the Year 2020, theme.

In her message on the 2020 Commonwealth Day, Queen Elizabeth said the Commonwealth occasions, is always inspiring to be reminded of the diversity of the people and countries that make up the worldwide family.

“We are made aware of the many associations and influences that combine through Commonwealth connection, helping us to imagine and deliver a common future”

“This is particularly striking when we see people from nations, large and small, gathering for the Commonwealth Games, for meetings of Commonwealth governments, and on Commonwealth Day.

The Queen revealed she was encouraged to see how the countries of the Commonwealth “continue to devise new ways of working together to achieve prosperity, whilst protecting the planet

“As members of this very special community, on this Commonwealth Day, I hope that the people and countries of the Commonwealth will be inspired by all that we share, and move forward with fresh resolve to enhance the Commonwealth’s influence for good in our world.”

The events of the 2020Commonwealth Day is centred around the theme, Delivering a Common Future highlighting how the 54 member countries in the Commonwealth family are innovating, connecting and transforming, to help achieve some of its goals.

The Commonwealth Day is celebrated every second Monday in March.

The Queen’s message was delivered by the Director of Education Support Services, Dr Linda Giginna.

Vanguard Nigeria News

