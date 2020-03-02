We’ll reverse decline interest of young Nigerian in Science – FG

Kindly Share This Story:

BY Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal government has vowed to address the declining interest of young Nigerians in science studies. The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, stated this noted that the Ministry has discovered a decreased interest by Nigerian Youths to study Science and Science related courses.

The spoke while addressing Young Scientists at the final examination of the Young Nigerian Scientists Presidential Award on Monday.

He said the Ministry is poised to redress this affair through the ‘’Catching them Young’’ initiative of the Ministry.

Dr. Onu said YONSPA is a deliberate programme of the Ministry to take Science to the grass root and encourage Nigerian Youths to participate in Science and Technology.

Dr. Onu also said the YONSPA is aimed at making Young Nigerians to develop interest in Science and Mathematics early in life.

The essence of the programme, he added, is to dispel fear amongst students who had the notion that science is a difficult subject to study, assuring that the future is now bright for those who embrace career in Science, Technology and Innovation.

In his words ‘’ The programme will help them to explore the moon, heavenly bodies, ocean wealth in order to reduce poverty and contribute to solving major national regional and International programmes’’

READ ALSO:

Dr. Onu used the occasion to further challenge Nigerian Scientists to find cure for the dreaded corona virus (CONVID-19) which is rampaging many countries across the globe.

He urged the Youths to strive to be solution providers by aiming high and dreaming big.

He further said the excellent ones among them in the examination will be presented with a Presidential Award by the President, Commander –in- Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari at the 4th coming Technology and Innovation Expo, scheduled to hold in Abuja this month.

”The three best students at the 2nd and 3rd edition of the programme are now enjoying Scholarship up to PHD Levels,” he added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: