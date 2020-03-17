we have put measures in place to avert youth trafficking – Okowa 

Kindly Share This Story:

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday said the state government had taken measures, through programmes, to equip youths in the state with relevant skills that would enable them contribute to development of society.

Okowa disclosed this when he received the Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Dame Julie Okah-Donli, who visited him in Government House, Asaba.

He said that the state government was engaging youths in skills acquisition and agricultural training programmes, a development that had shielded many of them from the vulnerability of being trafficked.

READ ALSO:

“We started the various skills acquisition training programmes as soon as we came on board; we are not yet where we are supposed to be but we have achieved 60 per cent in our youths training programmes,” he said.

He added that his administration was trying to make the programmes sustainable.

While stating that there were a number of skills acquisition centres across the state, the governor disclosed that technical colleges in the state had been revamped.

According to him, apart from scaling up infrastructural facilities in the existing six technical colleges, the state government is in the process of establishing nine more technical colleges to stimulate entrepreneurial development among youths.

Okowa pointed out that in trying to be gender sensitive, the state government had also created an office/department for the girl-child, saying that the state was doing all within its power to tackle human trafficking.

He commended NAPTIP for its sensitisation campaign against trafficking in persons.

Earlier, Director-General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah- Donli ,had said that she was in the state to see what had been done and could be done in the fight against trafficking in humans, adding that Delta already had a taskforce against the menace.

She said that the fight against human trafficking involved everybody in the society, pointing out that all hands should be on deck to sustain the battle against the ills associated with trafficking in persons.

She called for sustained support of the state government towards tackling the menace.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: