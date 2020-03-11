We are partnering stakeholders to revive agriculture sector — AFAN

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) says it is partnering with strategic stakeholders to strengthen the agricultural sector of the country.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Association, Alhaji Abdulhafiz Alkali made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Wednesday.

Alkali said that the new national leadership of the association, led by Alhaji Faruku Rabiu had embarked on consultations to major stakeholders especially federal institutions and corporate bodies.

He said under the arrangement, farmers would get access to credit facilities, improved seedlings, and inputs as well as machines to boost their activities.

“AFAN leadership had met with the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, managements of Bank of Agriculture and Central Bank of Nigeria, etc and we held fruitful discussions with them on best ways to promote agricultural activities.

“We have equally visited some corporate bodies and they made commitments towards supporting farmers in the country.

“You know, farming is the bedrock of development, therefore AFAN as farmers’ association is leading in this move,” he said.

Alkali said that there was the need for stakeholders in the 36 states, the federal capital territory and 774 local government areas to key into the drive to revolutionize the sector.

He said that Nigeria has been blessed with arable land, good for agricultural practices, noting that if adequately harnessed, it would reduce the socio-economic problems currently facing the country.

“We want to encourage our farmers especially the youths to focus on cultivating crops suitable for the climatic condition of their respective areas, as that is the best way to make a profit in the sector,” Alkali added.

“Each geo-political zone of the country has its area of comparative advantage in agricultural ventures and if people should be guided by this obvious fact, it will definitely make a clear difference from what was hitherto done by farmers.”

Alkali hinted that AFAN is working hard to ensure the timely release of inputs and seedlings to farmers in 2020 by the government.

He appealed to Nigerian farmers to cooperate with the new leadership of the association for the enhancement of the farming sector in the country.

He commended the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, the Grand Patron of the association and former governor of Adamawa state, Alhaji Murtala Nyako for their efforts in promoting the sector.

