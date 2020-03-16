Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said it is in agreement with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari postponing the National Executive Committee NEC meeting of the party which was earlier slated for Tuesday in spite of protests about its legality from some sections of the party.

Acting National Secretary of APC, Chief Victor Giadom who had convened the meeting following the purported suspension of the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole disclosed this in a telephone chat with journalists yesterday.

He said; “The NEC meeting has been postponed indefinitely. At the appropriate time, the public and members of the NEC will be informed on the new date but as of today, we are in agreement with the president that the NEC meeting has been postponed”.

On reports in the social media stating that the meeting would go on, Giadom said; “That is the product of mischief-makers; that did not come from me. Everybody has to respect the intervention of the President”.

When asked to react to an order of the Federal Capital Territory FCT High Court which yesterday granted him leave to pilot the affairs of the party as “acting National Chairman”, Giadom said; “I have not been served yet. I am talking to you as the acting National Secretary”.

VANGUARD

