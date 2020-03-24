Warri Correctional Centre: Heavy wind blow off roof, collapse fence 

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

HEAVY wind on Monday evening reportedly blew off the roof of a building housing prisoners/inmates at the Warri Correctional centre, (formerly known as Warri Prison) on Okere road in the oil rich city of Warri, Delta state.

Vanguard also gathered that a portion of the fence allegedly caved in. A resident in the area who confided in the Vanguard said there was shouting coming from inmates of the prison, adding that security operatives quickly mobilized to the scene.

The source could not confirm if any of the inmates escaped. “We heard shouts from inmates in the prisons yesterday evening. Security men mobilized heavily to the prisons yesterday night. I can’t say if any prisoner escaped. But there was tension on Okere road area last night “, he said.

Continuing, he said a portion of the fence collapsed at one end. “I can’t say if the prisoners escaped. But a portion of the fence collapsed. “, he added.

No prison official was willing to comment on the development when contacted

