Breaking News
Translate

Warri Correctional Centre: Heavy wind blow off roof, collapse fence 

On 2:13 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Web Image

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

HEAVY wind on Monday evening reportedly blew off the   roof of a building housing prisoners/inmates at the Warri Correctional centre, (formerly known as Warri Prison) on Okere road in the oil rich city of Warri, Delta state.

Vanguard also gathered that a portion of the fence allegedly caved in. A resident in the area who confided in the Vanguard said there was shouting coming from inmates of the prison, adding that security operatives quickly mobilized to the scene.

The source could not confirm if any of the inmates escaped. “We heard shouts from inmates in the prisons yesterday evening. Security men mobilized heavily to the prisons yesterday night. I can’t say if any prisoner escaped. But there was tension on Okere road area last night “, he said.

READ ALSO: ‘Coronavirus quarantine’ hotel collapse traps 70 in eastern China

Continuing, he said a portion of the fence collapsed at one end. “I can’t say if the prisoners escaped. But a portion of the fence collapsed. “, he added.

No prison official was willing to comment on the development when contacted

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!