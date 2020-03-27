KOGI: Certificate, Court of Appeal will vindicate Engr Wada

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party Governorship Campaign Council has reacted to Lokoja Federal High Court ruling disqualifying Wada on ground of primary school certificate as mere political intrigue orchestrated and supervised by a drowning Yahaya Bello who lacks evidence to prove that he truly won November 16 election.

In a statement signed by Usman Okai Austin, the spokesman’s for Engr Musa Wada and Hon Sam Aro Campaign described the judgement as a mere kangaroo arrangement, saying that there are several litigation seeking to disqualify Engr Musa Wada ranging from Mental Health Status to certificate forgery, PDP Primary and birth certificate these are all plots by Yahaya Bello to frustrate Engr Musa Wada who is the original winner of the November 16 Governorship election, and that the said Lokoja judgement as a mere distraction.

The statement by the spokesperson for the Wada/Aro campaign Organisation said that” Yahaya Bello is jittery, due to the facts that he can’t prove how he won the last Guber election has resulted into manipulating Lokoja Judges, and procurement of various court ruling,” If Yahaya Bello is confident of being the rightful owner of the mandate he is enjoying why engaging the services of hirelings and marauders.

“some faceless political foes were hellbent on distracting the ongoing tribunal from sending thugs to attack witnesses to initiation of various court litigation etc, Okai said there has been several failed attempts to remove Wada as the authentic PDP candidate and this are part political intrigues.”

Speaking on the matter for the first time since the court judgement, Wada/Aro campaign told the Media that sponsors of mischief and the irritants they used against PDP candidate is miscalculated.

“Engr Musa Wada is not a politician who can be intimidated by anybody; for those enemies at home, they know him very well but I am sure that those who participated, they did so with cover from others inside the party who really did not know Engr Musa Wada academic background well, how can a certified Engineer with sound family background and Educational foundation be saying to have forged mere primary school certificate, “he said.

The statement said: “Wada/Aro campaign team can’t be intimidated, I am very sure those behind it must have made some millions from Bello to go on this fruitless voyage”

“This is not the first time we have been through this; I pray it is the last time”

“ For those who don’t know, they will get to know in the not too distant future, Yahaya Bello will be removed and he knows and he has chosen the option of doing everything to disqualify the rightful owner of the mandate”.

“But having said that, I saw all of it and those behind it as mere irritants who were determined to distract and frustrate Engr Musa Wada to enable us deliver the dividends of democracy as promised to the people of Kogi state during the electioneering campaigns.”

“Having being vindicated before our campaign and our candidate will be re-vindicated again and revalidated, this phase will pass again and we shall put all of this behind and move forward – move forward to do the business of the people, the things that will bring joy to our people because there is a reason why Engr Musa Wada and Hon Sam Aro was voted for. ”, Okai said

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: